Advertisement

Suspected bank robber arrested ‘almost immediately’ by Florissant police

(Source: Raycom Media)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) – A suspected bank robber was arrested in Florissant Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the US Bank at 1000 North Lindbergh around 1:15 p.m. According to Florissant police, the suspect had a gun when he entered the bank and told the teller he was robbing them.

Florissant officers reported arresting the suspect “almost immediately.” No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Scott Hyden was accused of killing Officer Tyler Timmins on Oct. 26, 2021.
Man pleads guilty in Officer Timmins murder, sentenced to life in prison
Graphic
Man shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis
Daffodil is News 4's Pet of the Week on April 13.
Pet of the week: Daffodil
Organizing experts give tips to clean closets
Organizing experts give tips to clean closets