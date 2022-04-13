Suspected bank robber arrested ‘almost immediately’ by Florissant police

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) – A suspected bank robber was arrested in Florissant Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the US Bank at 1000 North Lindbergh around 1:15 p.m. According to Florissant police, the suspect had a gun when he entered the bank and told the teller he was robbing them.

Florissant officers reported arresting the suspect “almost immediately.” No injuries were reported.

