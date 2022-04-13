Advertisement

St. Louis Music Park looking to hire during multi-day job fair

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The new St. Louis Music Park at the Centene Community Ice Center is gearing up for concert season.

The Music Park is holding a multi-day job fair. They are looking to hire various positions, including guest services, event security and concessions. The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

St. Louis Music Park is located at 750 Casino Center Drive in Maryland Heights.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Image of minivan being sought by Kirkwood police after two girls reported being approached...
Kirkwood police looking for minivan after girls approached while walking
A crash closed down a portion of eastbound Interstate 70 near Cave Springs Wednesday.
Crash closes portion of EB I-70 in St. Charles County
In total the prosecutors filed 63 new charges against Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell and...
Stone County prosecutor refiles charges in deadly Ride the Ducks tragedy
Christopher Owens, 53, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after...
Man sentenced to life for killing his supervisor in Florissant parking lot