St. Louis Music Park looking to hire during multi-day job fair

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The new St. Louis Music Park at the Centene Community Ice Center is gearing up for concert season.

The Music Park is holding a multi-day job fair. They are looking to hire various positions, including guest services, event security and concessions. The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

St. Louis Music Park is located at 750 Casino Center Drive in Maryland Heights.

