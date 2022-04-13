St. Louis Music Park looking to hire during multi-day job fair
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The new St. Louis Music Park at the Centene Community Ice Center is gearing up for concert season.
The Music Park is holding a multi-day job fair. They are looking to hire various positions, including guest services, event security and concessions. The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
St. Louis Music Park is located at 750 Casino Center Drive in Maryland Heights.
