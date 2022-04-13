SLU announces Rebecca Tillet as the new head women’s basketball coach

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Billikens women’s basketball team announced their new head coach Tuesday.

Rebecca Tillett is the eighth head coach in the program’s history. She spent the last four years reinvigorating the women’s team at Longwood University, turning the program around and leading them to their first NCAA Tournament appearance and their first NCAA Tournament victory.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca Tillett and her family to the Billiken athletics program,” SLU Director of Athletics Chris May said. “Rebecca comes highly recommended from the highest levels of women’s basketball. Her skills at developing women’s basketball players and leaders will allow our program to meet our goals.”

Tillett led Longwood to a 22-12 overall record, which stood as Longwood’s best in its Division I era. Prior to Longwood, she was a recruiting coordinator in 2016-17 and an associate head coach in 2017-18 for the Navy. She went 81-47 during her four seasons and appeared in the Patriot League Championship final and the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

Before the Navy, Tillett was an assistant coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania from 2013-14, where she helped the Crimson Hawks to an 18-10 record. She also obtained a 166-72 record in a 10-year career with Osbourn Park High School in Manasses from 2001-07 and Forest Park High School in Woodbridge in 2007-13.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.