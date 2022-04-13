SLMPD working to improve riverfront safety after uptick in shootings, deaths

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Joey Dabrowski and Brian Tedder were hanging out in their car along the riverfront near S Lenore K. Sullivan Boulevard just before midnight on Tuesday.

“There were people arguing and stuff, heard gun shots go off,” recalled Dabrowski. “Then you just heard another 20, 30 shots go off. We were like yeah somethings going on.”

St. Louis Metro Police said three people were shot on the Riverfront overnight. The incident happened at around 12:15 a.m. A 28-year-old Black Male died at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital in critical-stable condition. The Homicide Division is currently investigating the incident.

“We saw at least like three cars like crashed into each other there like on the sidewalk,” said Tedder. “And then we saw police assisting somebody that was on the ground.”

Dabrowski and Tedder captured video of the riverfront as cops rushed to the scene. They said they were far enough from the incident that they felt safe, but they were shocked to see something like this shooting happen. Dabrowski said they have been coming down to the riverfront to hang out at night for years.

“It did seem like there was a larger presence there, especially because of the Cardinals game going on. There was more people there than usually,” he said.

Police estimate there were around 100 vehicles trying to leave the areas as they arrived on scene. Dabrowski filmed as some of those cars created a backup in traffic. He thinks there were closer to 30 or 40 cars but they were also trying to keep their distance from throughout the night.

“Usually there’s nothing too crazy going on. Every once in a while, you’ll hear something,” said Dabrowski. “Like I went down there on my birthday, which is in March, and I heard gunshots.”

This is the second reported shooting-related incident this month along the riverfront. Another one was an Aggravated Assault-Shooting reported on April 2nd at 3 a.m. There were no deaths reported.

Both Dabrowski and Tedder say they do not know what more police can do to make the area safer, but this incident does make them more wary about hanging out in this area.

“I’m [going to] be a little more cautious whenever its super busy, but for the most part I go down their pretty frequently,” said Dabrowski.

They also have some concerns more crime like this could pick up in the summer.

“Everyone is getting back out again. It’s probably [going to] be crazy out this summer,” said Dabrowski. “I don’t think any kind of police presence is going to prevent it.”

News 4 asked SLMPD if there is anything they plan to do to address some of the crime happening along the riverfront.

Major Renee Kriesmann, Commander of the Central Patrol Division, issued the following statement:

“We are aware of a recent uptick in incidents at this location. Despite renovation of the National Parks Service, Arch Grounds, and the redesigning of Lenore K Sullivan, we continue to face challenges at this location. Through the work of the Streets Department and the Landing Association most of the north end of Lenore K Sullivan has been secured with gates and concrete barriers.

The south end of Lenore K Sullivan still has limited access. During the day time and weekday night time hours, the south end of Lenore K Sullivan has remained opened for access to activities on the riverfront. Because of recent incidents that will change. The south end of Lenore K Sullivan will remain open during the day time hours; however, beginning today it will be secured by the existing gate and no cars will be allowed on Lenore K Sullivan after 7:00 P.M. We will do all we can to accommodate the riverboat activities during this time. We are working with the City and our business partners to find the best solutions for securing Lenore K Sullivan, but for now we will use those gates that are already at this location.

In addition, the intersection of Lenore K Sullivan and Chouteau is staffed by the SLMPD each weekend as part of our violent crime reduction/cruising enforcement detail.

There is a lot being done along this stretch of Lenore K Sullivan and we continue to monitor and change our plan to keep people safe.”

