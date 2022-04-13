Advertisement

Pujols’ first hit since rejoining the Cardinals was—of course—a home run at Busch Stadium

Pujols tagged Royals’ starter Daniel Lynch for a solo blast in the first inning Tuesday, going back-to-back with Nolan Arenado.
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his solo home run during the first inning of a...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The crowd at Busch Stadium hardly had a chance to sit back down following the celebration of another Nolan Arenado home run when Albert Pujols did the thing that everyone in Cardinals Nation had eagerly anticipated since the moment his return to St. Louis was announced.

Facing Royals’ pitcher Daniel Lynch, Pujols jumped on a first-pitch fastball and rode it into the left-field stands for his first home run as a Cardinal at Busch Stadium in 3,855 days.

But who’s counting?

In true Pujolsian fashion, the long ball was also his first hit since rejoining the Cardinals on a one-year contract for the swan song of his illustrious MLB career. Pujols reached base on errors in his Opening Day start, but hadn’t yet earned a hit. Well, he earned every inch of Tuesday’s blast, dropping a towering blast about five rows deep into the left-field stands.

The subsequent celebration with Yadier Molina and the curtain call for the Busch Stadium fans was a sight to behold.

The home run came against a left-handed pitcher, which is a trend to monitor for Pujols at this stage of his career. Though he started as the designated hitter on Opening Day against a righty due to the magnitude of that moment for the fans and his teammates, he sat the bench for the next two contests with RHPs on the mound for Pittsburgh. Expect to see Pujols in the lineup any time the Cardinals face a lefty, as he mashed left-handed pitching last season for a .294 average, .939 OPS and 13 home runs in only 146 plate appearances.

Isolating Pujols primarily against lefties seems to be the way the Cardinals hope to see him perform as his vintage self in 2022—and the early returns on that experiment are certainly encouraging after Albert’s latest memorable Cardinals moment Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Busch Stadium is viewed as the field crew puts on the tarp during a rain delay in a baseball...
Monday’s Cardinals game postponed
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel, right, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina...
Punched in the mouth for the first time this season, Cardinals don’t offer much of a response in Sunday’s loss to Pirates
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run...
DeJong’s opposite-field blast highlights another strong day from Cardinals bats
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Oliver Marmol watches from the dugout in the first...
Cardinals manager Marmol out with flu Saturday