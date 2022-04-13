Missouri House pitches using budget surplus for tax breaks

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri residents who file income taxes would be eligible for up to a $500 tax credit under a new Republican proposal.

The House Budget Committee held a hearing on the measure Wednesday. The Republican House budget leader’s bill would set aside $1 billion in state funding for the tax credits. Married couples filing jointly would get up to $1,000 under the plan.

Democrats had proposed setting aside $100 million to give one-time $1,000 checks to poor families who have struggled with housing or food insecurity. The Republican-led House voted that measure down.