Sentence handed down for man convicted by St. Louis County jury of shooting girlfriend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Jerome Tolliver was sentenced Wednesday after a St. Louis County jury found him guilty of shooting and paralyzing his live-in girlfriend in 2018.

Tolliver was convicted on Feb. 8 for the shooting in the 1800 block of Flicker Drive in Florissant in January of 2018. The woman Tolliver shot is paralyzed from the waist down because of the shooting.

“He was trying to kill me,” the victim said at the sentencing. “He left me there to die in front of my kids. I am thankful they were there to call for help, or I would have died. He left me confined to this wheelchair, and I believe he should be confined as well.”

Tolliver was sentenced to 25 years for domestic assault and 10 years for armed criminal action. The sentences will be served consecutively.

