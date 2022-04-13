Kirkwood police looking for minivan after girls approached while walking

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a minivan possibly connected to suspicious incidents in Kirkwood.

Kirkwood police said a man in a dark-colored, possibly blue minivan attempted to entice two girls who were walking on Tuesday between 3:45 and 4:45 p.m. near North Geyer Road and Essex Avenue. When both girls refused, the minivan drove off.

Anyone who recognizes the minivan is urged to contact the police.

