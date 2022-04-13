Advertisement

Kirkwood police looking for minivan after girls approached while walking

Image of minivan being sought by Kirkwood police after two girls reported being approached...
Image of minivan being sought by Kirkwood police after two girls reported being approached while walking on April 12, 2022.(Kirkwood Police Department)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a minivan possibly connected to suspicious incidents in Kirkwood.

Kirkwood police said a man in a dark-colored, possibly blue minivan attempted to entice two girls who were walking on Tuesday between 3:45 and 4:45 p.m. near North Geyer Road and Essex Avenue. When both girls refused, the minivan drove off.

Anyone who recognizes the minivan is urged to contact the police.

