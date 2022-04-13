Advertisement

Illinois bill would recognize emergency dispatchers as first responders

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) – A bill passed unanimously by the House and Senate in Illinois would recognize emergency dispatchers as first responders.

Senate Bill 3127 calls for dispatchers to be recognized as first responders, which would put them on the same level as police officers, firefighters and paramedics. The recognition would allow dispatchers to be eligible for more benefits and they would join the ranks of other frontline workers during the pandemic.

The bill now heads to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk for signing.

