How you can help fight cancer and honor a fallen SLU assistant coach

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Last May, former Saint Louis University Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach Ford Stuen passed away at the age of 29. Stuen died due to aplastic anemia, which was a disease in his marrow.

A year later, SLU athletes and members of the athletics department are taking part in “Be the Match”. With a simple swab of your jaw, your information is entered into a database where you could possibly be a match to donate marrow or be a stem cell transplant donor.

This can help save the life of someone dealing with a similar disease as Stuen or other blood cancers. While Tuesday was for athletes and members of the athletics department, on Wednesday you can visit the SLU campus from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. to provide a sample as well. The planned location is at the Quad, but the location for inclement weather is the Busch Student Center.

Stuen was not only an assistant under head coach Travis Ford, but he was also his nephew.

“From what he went through this time last year, seeing the bone marrow transfusions and all that he went through and all that he was needing, it puts everything in perspective,” says Ford. “We partner with ‘Be the Match’ with this drive and hopefully we can save somebody’s life.”

For more information on how you can donate, visit https://bethematch.org/

