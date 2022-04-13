Advertisement

Final preparations underway for premiere of ‘The Karate Kid: The Musical’ at STAGES St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The final preparations are underway for a new musical in the St. Louis area.

The pre-Broadway premiere of ‘The Karate Kid: The Musical’ will take place beginning May 25 at STAGES St. Louis. The show will run through June 26.

The musical is based on the 1984 hit movie.

