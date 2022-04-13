Advertisement

Fair St. Louis returns with a new location in downtown St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fair St. Louis is back with its annual Fourth of July celebration but there is a new location this year.

From July 2 to July 4, locals will get to enjoy various activities and then watch fireworks dazzle under the Gateway Arch from Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis. Food vendors will set their booths in Kiener Plaza while the main stage will be positioned next to the Old Courthouse on North 4th Street.

“Join us for three packed days of family-friendly activities, an esports championship, world-class live entertainment,” St. Louis Fair St. Louis Chairman Tim Meers said.

The concert lineup will be released in the next few weeks but Meers is thrilled about the performers.

“We are really excited for that lineup. Once we get the names out there people are going to be really excited,” Meers said.

