Eckerts announces new attractions for the spring

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – One of the largest family-owned pick-your-own farms has announced plans for two new attractions this spring.

Eckert’s Farms said they are establishing the Cider Shed Tasting Room & Pavilion and the Cider Donut & Custard Shop. They will be located between the Country Store and Country Restaurant.

The multi-million dollar project will have space for a beer garden, concerts, private parties, and more.

“This is the biggest project that we have taken on since the Country Store and Restaurant were built in 2010,” President and CEO of Eckert’s Farms Chris Eckert said. “We feel that it will transform our Belleville facility keeping it relevant and exciting for future generations of Eckert’s guests.”

The existing Custard Shop will be transformed into the Cider Shed’s 3,500 square foot indoor space with a bar and dining room, which will be connected to a new outdoor pavilion. The pavilion will also be a gathering place for guests to try Eckert’s cider products as well as other beers and seasonal cocktails.

The Cider Donut & Custard Shop will be located where the existing Cooking Classroom and Country Store was located.

“We have over 750,000 guests visit our farm every year, and we see the potential of these new spaces to drive even more to consider Eckert’s for a day or evening out with friends or family,” Eckert said. “Whether it’s grabbing drinks with friends for happy hour or stopping by with your family for custard on a summer evening, we’re excited to offer even more reasons to visit our Belleville farm year-round.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.