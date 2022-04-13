Advertisement

East St. Louis School District calls of classes Wednesday due to forecasted severe weather

East St. Louis High School
East St. Louis High School(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Due to severe weather being in the forecast, the East St. Louis School District called off classes for Wednesday.

The forecast calls for the strongest storms to be in the News 4 viewing area in the late morning to the evening. An area southeast of the St. Louis metro is the highest risk area.

Several other local districts say they will monitor the radar and review their severe weather plans.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Starbucks employees try to unionize
Union push at St. Louis area Starbucks gaining momentum as other stores, businesses unionize across the country
Timmy Dees
Family, law enforcement search for missing 26-year-old Creve Coeur man in Madison County, Mo.
(Source: St. Louis Billikens)
SLU announces Rebecca Tillet as the new head women’s basketball coach
Jamestown Mall will be demolished and may be turned into a warehouse.
Local officials look to demolish Jamestown Mall