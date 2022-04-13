East St. Louis School District calls of classes Wednesday due to forecasted severe weather
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Due to severe weather being in the forecast, the East St. Louis School District called off classes for Wednesday.
The forecast calls for the strongest storms to be in the News 4 viewing area in the late morning to the evening. An area southeast of the St. Louis metro is the highest risk area.
Several other local districts say they will monitor the radar and review their severe weather plans.
