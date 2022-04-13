East St. Louis School District calls of classes Wednesday due to forecasted severe weather

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Due to severe weather being in the forecast, the East St. Louis School District called off classes for Wednesday.

Severe weather is forecasted for tomorrow that includes a high probability of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80mph, & large hail.

Due to these unsafe weather conditions, @estl189 will not hold school on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, to support the safety of our students & staff. pic.twitter.com/WLxrw7MznH — ESTL Schools 189 (@estl189) April 12, 2022

The forecast calls for the strongest storms to be in the News 4 viewing area in the late morning to the evening. An area southeast of the St. Louis metro is the highest risk area.

Several other local districts say they will monitor the radar and review their severe weather plans.

