Advertisement

Crash closes portion of EB I-70 in St. Charles County

A crash closed down a portion of eastbound Interstate 70 near Cave Springs Wednesday.
A crash closed down a portion of eastbound Interstate 70 near Cave Springs Wednesday.(MoDOT)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash closed a portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in St. Charles County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 1:20 p.m. on the interstate near Cave Springs. It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 they have not been called to the scene to investigate.

This story will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
St. Louis Music Park looking to hire during multi-day job fair
Image of minivan being sought by Kirkwood police after two girls reported being approached...
Kirkwood police looking for minivan after girls approached while walking
In total the prosecutors filed 63 new charges against Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell and...
Stone County prosecutor refiles charges in deadly Ride the Ducks tragedy
Christopher Owens, 53, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after...
Man sentenced to life for killing his supervisor in Florissant parking lot