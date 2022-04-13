Cori Bush appears on Late Show with Stephen Colbert

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri State Rep. Cori Bush was on the late show with Stephen Colbert.

Bush talked about being a politician and activist something she calls “politivist”. Last August, she participated in a sit-in on the steps of Congress, calling for an extension to the eviction moratorium.

“They’re putting 11 million people at risk of eviction and it’s just going to happen and we’re supposed to go on vacation. I can’t do that,” Bush said. “I know what it’s like to sleep in a car with my two babies, I know what it’s like to be so cold and you’re wondering what’s gonna happen to make you warm.”

That sit-in eventually worked and the government extended the eviction moratorium. However, that has since expired.

