4Warn Alert: Tornado Watch In Effect For Parts Of The Area

Weather Discussion: Significant severe weather is expected today, especially south and east of St. Louis.

The rain & storms this morning have really helped us out in the St. Louis area. All that could cover and rain has tapped much of the energy that was available. As a result, the likelihood of severe storms in St. Louis has diminished somewhat. The threat for severe storms is still significant south and east of St. Louis where a tornado watch has been issued and continues through 4pm. Damaging winds and brief tornadoes are the main concerns with storms that do become severe.

Cooler and stable air will quickly move in behind the front. By about 6 pm, the severe threat will be clear of the KMOV viewing area.

Tornado Watch in effect through 4pm for areas south and east of St. Louis (kmov)

