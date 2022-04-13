Advertisement

4Warn Alert: Tornado Watch Cancelled, Rain & Storms End This Evening

Severe Threat
Severe Threat(KMOV)
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion:

Download the KMOV Weather App

The rain & storms this morning have really helped us out in the St. Louis area. All that cloud cover and rain has tapped much of the energy that was available to help generate severe storms. As a result, the likelihood of severe storms has shifted south, out of our area. Rain & thunderstorms (not severe) will continue through the afternoon before ending this evening. Cooler and more stable air will quickly move in behind the front.

7 Day Forecast
Severe outlook

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

4Warn Alert: Tornado Watch Issued
4Warn Alert: Significant Severe Threat Today
4Warn Alert: Significant Severe Threat Today
4Warn Alert: Significant Severe Threat Wednesday
Heavy storms will occur Wednesday.
4Warn evening forecast