4Warn Alert: Tornado Watch Cancelled, Rain & Storms End This Evening

Weather Discussion:

The rain & storms this morning have really helped us out in the St. Louis area. All that cloud cover and rain has tapped much of the energy that was available to help generate severe storms. As a result, the likelihood of severe storms has shifted south, out of our area. Rain & thunderstorms (not severe) will continue through the afternoon before ending this evening. Cooler and more stable air will quickly move in behind the front.

