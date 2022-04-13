Advertisement

1 dead, 2 wounded in South City shooting

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died and two other men were injured in a shooting that happened in South City Tuesday evening.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Missouri and Keokuk. One man was shot in the head, he was not conscious or breathing when police arrived. Another man was shot in the abdomen, he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital. A third man was shot in the leg and he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

