Advertisement

Taco Buddha opening second location in Kirkwood

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Taco Buddha just announced it is opening a second location.

The new location will be in Kirkwood, inside a former Hardee’s on Manchester, across the street from Kirkwood Animal Hospital.

The spot needs a great deal of work, but eventually, it will be able to set up to hold120 customers between inside and outside.

Taco Buddha is hoping for a fall opening.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Panera Bread
Panera testing coffee-serving robots
FILE - Traffic drives in view of a massive Boeing Co. production plant, where images of jets...
Geopolitics leads Boeing to downgrade dozens of jet orders
Dog training at Kennelwood Village
Dog training at Kennelwood Village
Judges gavel
Man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for bank fraud in connection with PPP loans
PJ's Tavern in Kirkwood
PJ’s donates tips to employee recovering from liver transplant