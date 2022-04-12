Taco Buddha opening second location in Kirkwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Taco Buddha just announced it is opening a second location.

The new location will be in Kirkwood, inside a former Hardee’s on Manchester, across the street from Kirkwood Animal Hospital.

The spot needs a great deal of work, but eventually, it will be able to set up to hold120 customers between inside and outside.

Taco Buddha is hoping for a fall opening.

