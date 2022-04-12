Stay weather aware with the new KMOV Weather App
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV) – The new KMOV Weather App has arrived!
The KMOV Weather – St. Louis App includes:
- Access to station content specifically for our mobile users
- 250 meter radar, the highest resolution available
- High resolution satellite cloud imagery
- Future radar to see where severe weather is headed
- Current weather updated multiple times per hour
- Ability to add and save your favorite locations
- Daily and Hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models
- A fully integrated GPS for current location awareness
- Opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather
- Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
Click here to download the KMOV Weather App through the Google Play Store.
Click here to download the KMOV Weather App through the Apple Store.
