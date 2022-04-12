St. Louis health official on COVID-19 pandemic: We are not out of the woods yet

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Department of Public Health and the St. Louis City Department of Health released on joint statement Tuesday reminding residents of COVID-19 precautions and measures.

Dr. Faisal Khan, Acting Director for the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, told News 4 that rising cases in different parts of the world prompted the press release. Dr. Khan cited lockdowns in Shanghai, China, rising cases in Europe and on the East Coast. Philadelphia reinstated an indoor mask mandate Monday.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of not being complacent and not letting your guard down. We are not out of the woods yet,” Khan said. “We are beginning to see an upward trickle of cases. We’re in a better position and a better place than we were 2.5 months ago.”

Dr. Khan asks people to assess their risk and others. The county advises keeping a mask handy for crowded indoor places.

“Last year when we had the Delta wave hit us, it was in summer. Then again in the fall, it was Omicron,” he said. “So, we don’t know yet whether or not this summer will be any better.”

