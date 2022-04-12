St. Louis County looks to tear down Jamestown Mall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Years after its closure, Jamestown Mall could be reduced to a pile of rubble.

The St. Louis County Council will discuss spending millions of dollars to knock down the building. Councilors will consider taking $6 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds and putting it towards demolishing the mall.

The property has been abandoned since closing in 2014. There have been several proposals to redevelop the site over the years, by turning it into an industrial warehouse.

