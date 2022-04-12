Missing 77-year-old St. Peters woman found safe

ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been canceled for a missing St. Peters woman who suffers from early-onset dementia.

Police were searching for Patricia Hearne, 77. She was last seen by friends and family at her home on Madrid Court on Sunday. Police believe she may have been traveling to Florida with a small dog in a gold 2018 Ford Escape with Florida license plate number VA1EY which was last seen in Warren County. She also made a bank transaction in Bowling Green sometime Tuesday.

She was found safe Tuesday afternoon.

