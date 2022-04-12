Advertisement

PJ’s donates tips to employee recovering from liver transplant

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - PJ’s Tavern in Kirkwood is asking customers to dine with them for a cause until 9 p.m.

Proceeds from all dine-in or carry-out orders will go towards helping longtime PJ’s employee Mike Kopp. He has been recovering from a successful liver transplant. The fundraiser is being dubbed the “Koppathon.”

“That’s what it means is that we have a good network, we got a good family, good team and that we are taking care of him,” said PJ’s owner Adam Hartig.

There will be live music at the fundraiser.

