PJ’s donates tips to employee recovering from liver transplant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - PJ’s Tavern in Kirkwood is asking customers to dine with them for a cause until 9 p.m.

Proceeds from all dine-in or carry-out orders will go towards helping longtime PJ’s employee Mike Kopp. He has been recovering from a successful liver transplant. The fundraiser is being dubbed the “Koppathon.”

“That’s what it means is that we have a good network, we got a good family, good team and that we are taking care of him,” said PJ’s owner Adam Hartig.

There will be live music at the fundraiser.

