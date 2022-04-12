Officer injured as Eureka Police search for car theft suspects

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At least one juvenile was taken into custody following a manhunt for car theft suspects in Eureka early Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, police were searching for two suspects who were allegedly tampering and stealing items out of cars on Mirasol Manor. Eureka Fire and EMS told News 4 that one officer was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Six Rockwood School District buildings and two administration centers were placed on lockdown as deputies continue to search for other suspects. No additional information has been released.

