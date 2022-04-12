Advertisement

Officer injured as Eureka Police search for car theft suspects

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At least one juvenile was taken into custody following a manhunt for car theft suspects in Eureka early Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, police were searching for two suspects who were allegedly tampering and stealing items out of cars on Mirasol Manor. Eureka Fire and EMS told News 4 that one officer was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Six Rockwood School District buildings and two administration centers were placed on lockdown as deputies continue to search for other suspects. No additional information has been released.

