New fuel option could be more widely available this summer as White House gives green light to E15

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The White House is loosening environmental restrictions to combat high gas prices, and it could reduce what consumer drivers pay at the pump.

“We definitely applaud the president for doing this, we have been waiting for this for a while,” said Bradley Schad, CEO of the Missouri Corn Growers Association.

Tuesday, President Joe Biden traveled to Iowa to announce plans to allow E15, a mixture of 15 percent ethanol and 85 percent gasoline, to be sold this summer, through an emergency waiver issued by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The decisions comes as the price of gasoline continues to rise due to ongoing inflation and turmoil in Eastern Europe with regards to the war between Russia and Ukraine. E15 would be up to 10 cents cheaper per gallon than regular gasoline.

“It helps the retailers out in Missouri that have already decided to allow this fuel to be used by consumers who want to take advantage of the low cost, low carbon, high octane fuel that ethanol provides,” said Schad.

In most places across the country, the EPA has prevented the summer sale of E15 in order to regulate its impact on the environment. However, gasoline with 5 to 10 percent of ethanol is still allowed to be sold year round and some gas pumps even sell gasoline with 85 percent ethanol, or E85.

“In big cities, where you’re consuming more ethanol blended gasoline during the summer, you create more ozone and more smog because of longer daylight hours and more sunshine and more people driving. So, the EPA has restricted E15 in the summer months historically to address air pollution especially in big cities,” said Bret Gustafson, a Professor of Anthropology at Washington University.

Even with this green light to fuel up with E15, only about 2,3000 gas stations across the country currently offer it. Roughly 70 of those in Missouri, according to the Missouri Corn Growers Association. Around 10 of those in the outskirts of St. Louis.

“So, this will only affect less than 2 percent of gasoline stations in the United States,” said Gustafson.

Gustafson says if a consumer is looking to shave off around 10 cents per gallon, and they have a 2001 or newer vehicle or a flex fuel vehicle. E15 could be an option. Not all vehicles in the market are able to use ethanol.

“I think it has a lot to do with the midterm elections quite frankly. President Biden wants to try to show that he is doing something to respond to high gasoline prices,” said Gustafson. “I don’t think it will necessarily stay in place longer term because it’s a public health issue. And also, because the real solution is a more aggressive transition to electric vehicles.”

Schad disagrees with claims E15 is not any better for the environment that standard gasoline.

“Ethanol is a better more efficient fuel for the internal combustion engine. It has helped reduce carbon as you use more and more ethanol,” he said.

