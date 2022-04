ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a south St. Louis house fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters rushed to a two-story home in the 4200 block of Bates around 8 a.m. to extinguish a fire on the first floor. One man was found dead, however, crews were able to rescue a cat.

The cause of the fire is yet determined.

