Man drives down Route 66 to raise awareness about electric car charging stations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is hitting the open road to raise awareness for electric car chargers.

Ford is sponsoring the first electric car to travel Route 66, a highway that ran from Chicago to Santa Monica. Alan Winninger is driving a Ford Mustang Mach-E and is staying Monday night in St. Louis.

Winninger says the EV industry is pushing for more chargers to be placed strategically around the country.

“The industry as a whole, for EV’s, realizes there needs to be a charging station every 51 miles. So all across the country, we’re going to have to adapt to putting in charging stations at least every 51 miles to be able to safely go wherever you need to go,” he said.

Winninger’s trip is nearly 2,500 miles long. The Mach-E can get 305 miles per charge.

