Advertisement

Man drives down Route 66 to raise awareness about electric car charging stations

Alan Winninger
Alan Winninger(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is hitting the open road to raise awareness for electric car chargers.

Ford is sponsoring the first electric car to travel Route 66, a highway that ran from Chicago to Santa Monica. Alan Winninger is driving a Ford Mustang Mach-E and is staying Monday night in St. Louis.

Winninger says the EV industry is pushing for more chargers to be placed strategically around the country.

“The industry as a whole, for EV’s, realizes there needs to be a charging station every 51 miles. So all across the country, we’re going to have to adapt to putting in charging stations at least every 51 miles to be able to safely go wherever you need to go,” he said.

Winninger’s trip is nearly 2,500 miles long. The Mach-E can get 305 miles per charge.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Biden pushes for stricter laws on 'ghost guns'
New federal ban on ‘ghost guns’ causing controversy; gun store owners say non-serialized guns aren’t the problem
In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks at a news...
WNBA commissioner voices support for Brittney Griner
The head of MoDOT wants the driver in a deadly work zone crash to lose his license and face...
News 4 investigation prompts MoDOT to call for driver who caused deadly crash to face consequences
Gardner admits wrongdoing in ethics investigation
Gardner admits wrongdoing in ethics investigation