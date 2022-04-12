Advertisement

Man accused of domestic assault in St. Clair

Abram Alley was accused of beating a woman
Abram Alley was accused of beating a woman(St. Clair County PD)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV) - Police arrested a man for allegedly abusing a woman in a St. Clair County neighborhood Sunday.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Crescent Lake. Officers reported the woman had a black eye. When asked what happened, the victim said Abram Alley, 42, assaulted her when she went to pick up on Maupin St.

The next day, police found Alley at Mercy Ministries and took him into custody. He claimed that the victim’s allegations were false.

Alley was issued for 3rd Degree Domestic Assault, with a bond of $10,000.

