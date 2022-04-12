Advertisement

Krispy Kreme is matching its price of a dozen doughnuts to a gallon of gas

Krispy Kreme will be using gas prices to determine the price of a dozen glazed doughnuts.
Krispy Kreme will be using gas prices to determine the price of a dozen glazed doughnuts.(Krispy Kreme)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - The price of gas may be hitting you hard, but Krispy Kreme wants to sweeten things a little.

For the next four weeks, the restaurant chain will sell a dozen of its glazed doughnuts for the same price as a gallon of gas.

The promotion will only be available on Wednesdays, and Krispy Kreme will use the national average gas price on the previous Monday to determine the price.

That means this Wednesday, a dozen glazed doughnuts should cost $4.11. That’s a pretty good deal, considering they usually set you back at least $10.

The promotion ends May 4.

