Human remains found in St. Francois County

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Human remains were found in St. Francois County Tuesday.

The sheriff reported the remains were found by a resident near the intersection of Chalk Hill Road and Mo. Route 221, in Doe Run. Authorities said initial indications suggest the remains had been there for several months.

The identity of the deceased has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

