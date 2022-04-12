Search underway for missing Creve Coeur man last seen in Fredericktown

FREDERKICKTOWN, Mo. (KMOV) – A large search was underway Tuesday for a missing Creve Coeur man.

Timmy Dees, 26, was last seen at the end of February near County Road 277, off 72 in Madison County, Missouri. A 9-1-1 call was reportedly made from Dees’ phone near the area he went missing on Feb. 28.

Dees’ Family told News 4′s Jenna Rae that it took weeks for law enforcement to get involved.

On Tuesday, officers and about 50 people were outside searching the area where the 9-1-1 call was made.

