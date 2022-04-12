Collinsville district plans to build new elementary school

CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A Metro East community is making room for its growing population by adding a new school.

Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 has unveiled plans to build a new Caseville Elementary School. A district representative says classrooms are crowded in the current facility and some upgrades cannot be done in the current building.

Plans include a new Caseyville Public Library, with both buildings being behind current the current facility. Construction is expected to be finished in the 2023-2024 school year.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.