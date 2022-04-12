Child taken by father in North County found safe, police say

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A 2-year-old child who was taken by his biological father Tuesday has been found safe, police say.

Police tell News 4 Tony Lee Washington, Jr, 27, is a convicted felon and took his son Tajz from an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Tolle Riverview Lane.

Tuesday evening, police told News 4 a relative who had the child got in touch with officers. Washington, Jr, is not in custody.

