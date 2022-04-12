Advertisement

Child taken by father in North County found safe, police say

Tony Lee Washington, Jr
Tony Lee Washington, Jr(MSHP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A 2-year-old child who was taken by his biological father Tuesday has been found safe, police say.

Police tell News 4 Tony Lee Washington, Jr, 27, is a convicted felon and took his son Tajz from an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Tolle Riverview Lane.

Tuesday evening, police told News 4 a relative who had the child got in touch with officers. Washington, Jr, is not in custody.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Starbucks employees try to unionize
Union push at St. Louis area Starbucks gaining momentum as other stores, businesses unionize across the country
(Source: St. Louis Billikens)
SLU announces Rebecca Tillet as the new head women’s basketball coach
Jamestown Mall will be demolished and may be turned into a warehouse.
St. Louis County looks to tear down Jamestown Mall
Graphic
St. Louis health official on COVID-19 pandemic: We are not out of the woods yet