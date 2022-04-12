4Warn Alert: Significant Severe Threat Wednesday

Weather Discussion: The strongest storms will be Wednesday from 10 AM to 6 PM area wide, likely east of St. Louis by the late afternoon. The risk is lower to the northwest of St. Louis and higher to the southeast where there is a level 4 out of 5 severe threat. St. Louis is still in a significant level 3 threat though, and you’ll want to make sure you have a way to get warnings and know where your self shelter is if severe weather hits.

Tonight some showers and storms will be possible overnight, mainly southeast of St. Louis with a very low severe risk. The severe risk for Wednesday ramps up by mid to late morning and continues into the afternoon. Storm threats include 70+ MPH damaging winds and strong tornadoes with a lower hail threat. After a line of storms marches east of the area by late afternoon and evening, the threat will be done and cooler air will push in quickly.

