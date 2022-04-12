4Warn Alert: Stray storms today, severe threat tomorrow

Weather Discussion: A stray shower or thunderstorm will move through the area this morning. Temperatures will quickly warm today to the 70s. You’ll also notice an increase in the humidity in the air which will help build instability ahead of any rain tonight and storms tomorrow.

This evening can’t rule out a few showers, but this doesn’t seem to be a widespread issue. Late tonight through tomorrow morning is at a marginal risk for severe weather (threat level 1/5). Meanwhile, threat level 2/5 clips our western counties. Storms will develop ahead of the cold front and move east. If they hold together, we may see some gusty winds. The threat of this is low.

As the cold front moves in by mid-morning it will tap into a favorable atmosphere for severe weather. The potential for strong storms increases by mid-morning and through the afternoon. Given the level 3 risk for storms, tomorrow is a Weather Alert Day. All modes of severe weather are possible with these storms. A discrete storm or two would increase the risk of seeing tornadoes. When a line of thunderstorms develops, we’ll see the risk for strong winds increasing. Large hail is also a risk. Now is the time to plan for tomorrow! Have a way to receive warnings and a place to take shelter if needed.

