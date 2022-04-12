18-year-old accused of November shooting that left man dead in South City

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An 18-year-old was arrested months after a man was shot and killed in south St. Louis.

Jerome Taylor, 50, was found shot just before 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hickory on Nov. 15, 2021. Detective said Taylor was investigating gunshots he heard when he was struck by a bullet. He later died at the hospital.

On Tuesday police announced an arrest had been made in the case. Warrants against the suspect will be applied on at the Circuit Attorney’s Office, police said.

