Advertisement

18-year-old accused of November shooting that left man dead in South City

Police on scene of a shooting in the 1400 block of Hickory in St. Louis on Nov. 15, 2021.
Police on scene of a shooting in the 1400 block of Hickory in St. Louis on Nov. 15, 2021.(KMOV News 4)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An 18-year-old was arrested months after a man was shot and killed in south St. Louis.

Jerome Taylor, 50, was found shot just before 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hickory on Nov. 15, 2021. Detective said Taylor was investigating gunshots he heard when he was struck by a bullet. He later died at the hospital.

On Tuesday police announced an arrest had been made in the case. Warrants against the suspect will be applied on at the Circuit Attorney’s Office, police said.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
Human remains found in St. Francois County
Timmy Dees was reported missing in Fredericktown.
Search underway for missing Creve Coeur man last seen in Fredericktown
KMOV Weather App
Stay weather aware with the new KMOV Weather App
Abram Alley was accused of beating a woman
Man accused of domestic assault in St. Clair