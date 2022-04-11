Veterans open new coffee shop in Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There’s something new brewing in Troy, IL. Sarah and Jason Tye are finding new passion and purpose with a new venture after decades in the U.S. Airforce.

“It’s a hard transition. You are so structured in an environment so I struggled with that transition,” explained Sarah Tye who was a Squadron Superintendent when she retired. Her husband Jason served as a Mechanical Flight Superintendent.

They were last stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska before they retired and moved near family in Troy, IL. After a lot of discussions they decided to open a coffee shop like the one they loved near base in Alaska.

What The Cup is a drive-thru coffee shop located on Plummer Business Drive and they will celebrate their Grand Opening Friday April 15. They’ve quietly opened over the last week and say the support has been huge in the Metro East, which was huge for this military family.

“Once you get out you kind of feel empty, that was your family. Those were the people who took care of you, we took care of each other. That’s what I feel like were building with this community,” said Sarah.

After two decades serving in the military, they’re ready to serve up something a little different. What The Cup will be open everyday, beginning at 5:30am during the week and 7:00am on the weekends.

