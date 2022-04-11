Sullivan woman and 2 others to be sentenced in Capitol riot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Emily Hernandez, her uncle Paul Westover, and family friend William Merry are expected to be sentenced for their roles in the Capitol riot Monday.

Hernandez, 22, of Sullivan, Mo., was seen in a photo holding up a wooden plate from Nancy Pelosi’s office. She faces up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine. Prosecutors in Washington D.C. are asking for a 45-day sentence.

The 22-year-old also faces jail time for suspected drunk driving and causing a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 44 in Franklin county in January. Victoria Wilson, 32, of St. Clair, Mo., was killed in the crash and her husband was seriously injured. Hernandez is set for a bond hearing at the end of April.

