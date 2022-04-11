STL Public safety leaders address concerns with short term rentals, unveil new activation to bring crowds downtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new Cardinals baseball season kicked off with a busy weekend downtown, but, according to public safety leaders, that did not lead to a significant increase in downtown crime.

“We did have a pretty significant contingent of officers in visibility downtown over the weekend,” said Dr. Dan Isom, Public Safety Director for the City of St. Louis. “So, I do believe even though there were some incidents, a lot of what could’ve happened was deterred by the presence that we had downtown over the weekend.”

Yet, some downtown residents are saying one particular problem still isn’t being addressed when it comes to safety.

“This weekend like so many others recently, we’ve been affected by parties hosted in these short term rentals…reckless driving...and loud cars, brandishing of weapons and all sorts of things downtown,” said downtown resident Les Sterman. “We’re very frustrated at this point.”

Sterman is also the Chair for Citizens for Greater Downtown St. Louis. The group shared several videos from over the weekend on their social media pages, which shows what they say are instances of reckless driving, loud disturbances and brandishing of weapons downtown. Sterman says residents believe this is a result of the city not taking a tougher stance against the use of rental properties downtown as Airbnb’s or other short term rentals.

“Look I mean having cops is great. I think that helps as a deterrent, but I think we’ve got to deal with some of the underlying issues that brings some of the activities downtown,” he said.

Today, Isom responded to concerns from residents about short term rentals during the weekly downtown public engagement and safety briefing.

“There is some more investigative work we need to do. We believe that we might know of a particular group who is renting out these locations,” said Isom. “As you might imagine, it’s difficult to know ahead of time when an apartment or location is rented out but it is something that certainly we’re working on to try to get more real time information when parties or whatever happen at apartments through Airbnb.”

While city leaders have expressed that they are working on an ordinance to regulate short term rentals, people like Sterman feel like the problem is being dragged out.

“And we’re always told, we’re working on it, we’re working on it. Well can we see a draft of an ordinance? We’re working on it,” he said.

“We are constantly reaching out to business owners, to residents, to try to of course get them to police their own space, but it’s an ongoing challenge,” said Isom.

During today’s safety briefing, officials announced a new activation they hope will bring more crowds downtown in a positive way, particularly on Washington Ave.

“When we surveyed the community about what types of activations they wanted to see, a street festival was the number one choice across residents, employees and visitors downtown,” said Sarah Arnosky Ko, Vice President of Greater St. Louis, Inc.

In partnership with businesses in the downtown area, including Pour Decisions (a mobile cocktail bar concept), Greater St. Louis, Inc. will be holding a street festival called ‘City Social.’

The event will take place on Friday, April 29 from 4 to 9 p.m. on Washington Avenue between Tucker and 14th

“We will have live music with bands and DJs. We will have one of a kind art installation from local artists. We will have a kick back corner with a more relaxed vibe. People can hang out, catch up with friends and coworkers,” said Arnosky Ko. “We will have street performers roaming the streets. We will have pop up bars featuring classic and unique beverages, and a lot more.”

Greater St. Louis, Inc. says they will be working closely wit SLMPD, the downtown community improvement district, as well a private security to ensure the utmost safety during this event.

