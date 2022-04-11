Advertisement

Pritzker Administration launches $309 million assistance program for Illinois homewowners

Gov. JB Pritzker stands with Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Emanuel "Chris"...
Gov. JB Pritzker stands with Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch as they announced an agreed budget plan.(Mike Miletich)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KMOV) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced the opening of their assistance program Monday.

The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund was created to help homeowners who have fallen behind on monthly mortgage payments or related housing expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those homeowners will be qualified for up to $30,000 in free aid to pay for late mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance, and delinquent homeowner and condo association fees.

The IDHA has partnered with more than 35 non-profit housing counseling agencies, community-based organizations, and legal aid groups in Illinois to help homeowners overcome technological and language barriers or who are already in the foreclosure process. Homeowners who need help preparing their applications can visit www.illinoishousinghelp.org.

