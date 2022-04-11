Advertisement

Kentucky woman missing after leaving Arnold motel room

Kimberly Myers is missing.
Kimberly Myers is missing.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ARNOLD (KMOV) -- A 47-year-old is missing after she left her motel room in Arnold Saturday, police said.

Kimberly Myers walked out of her motel room around 11 p.m. without her wallet or cell phone. She has not been heard from since. Her car is also missing, police said.

Myers was in town with family from Kentucky and has no ties to the St. Louis area. Her car’s license plate was seen by a stationary camera at West Florissant and Goodfellow in north St. Louis at 1:34 a.m. Sunday and again at 9:55 and 10:42 a.m. Myers’ car is a gray 2013 Chrysler 300 with Kentucky plate B0T306.

Anyone with information on Myers’ whereabouts should call 911 or Arnold police at 636-296-3204.

