Episode 179: World Chess Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is one of those cities where you can always discover something new. That’s what this week’s episode was all about. Many of us have seen the giant chess piece in the Central West End. In fact, did you know it’s the world’s largest? How that came to be is just one of the stories Shannon Bailey, curator of the World Chess Hall of Fame, shared with us on the episode.

Chess has put St. Louis on the map, making it a destination for the world’s best chess players, but also just those interested in the game.

The WCHOF is celebrating 10 years in St. Louis this year and Bailey takes us on the journey of how it came to be in the Gateway City. And even if you’re not a fan of chess, keep listening because this is about art, culture and bringing people to St. Louis to experience everything our city has to offer.

The current exhibit, Mind, Art, Experience: 10 Years of Chess and Culture in Saint Louis celebrates all 50 exhibitions since the opening in 2011. It runs from now until July 17.

