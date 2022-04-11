Advertisement

Blues visit the Bruins after Faulk’s 2-goal game

St. Louis visits the Boston Bruins after Justin Faulk scored two goals in the Blues’ 6-1 win over the Islanders
Members of the St. Louis Blues celebrate after scoring a goal during the second period of an...
Members of the St. Louis Blues celebrate after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Saturday, April 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
St. Louis Blues (42-20-10, third in the Central) vs. Boston Bruins (45-22-5, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host St. Louis after Justin Faulk scored two goals in the Blues' 6-1 victory over the Islanders.

The Bruins have gone 22-11-2 in home games. Boston averages 4.3 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team with 30 total penalties.

The Blues are 17-11-6 on the road. St. Louis is second in the Western Conference averaging 6.4 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas with 0.8.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 72 points, scoring 31 goals and adding 41 assists. Jake DeBrusk has seven goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 26 goals and has 65 points. Thomas has six goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 5.3 penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.4 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Hampus Lindholm: day to day (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (upper-body), David Pastrnak: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (wrist), Logan Brown: day to day (illness), Torey Krug: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

