4Warn Forecast: More storms on the way, Severe Threat Wednesday

Weather Discussion: No severe weather for St. Louis this afternoon and the rain will push southeast of the metro during the evening. However, there is a low-end threat for stronger storms after 3 pm in our southern coverage area, from Rolla to Farmington and south. This is a very conditional threat and will depend on if the atmosphere can recover its energy for counties south.

Tuesday is largely dry, mild and breezy. The Cardinals game looks dry to start, slight chances for a shower towards the end of the game but the rain chances rise a bit overnight.

Wednesday is a Weather Alert day given the potential for storms to produce damaging wind, hail or a tornado. We are at a threat level of 3 out of 5, which is an enhanced risk for severe storms. The timing looks to be late morning and afternoon, but check back with us we refine and pin down the timing with new model data.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.