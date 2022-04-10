Advertisement

Webster Groves Fire Department donating gear to Ukraine

The Webster Groves Fire Department is donating gear to help firefighters in Ukraine(Webster Groves)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER GROVES (KMOV.com) - The Webster Groves Fire Department is donating gear to help firefighters in Ukraine.

The department says it received a request for reasonably expired gear and is donating seven hoods, four sets of gloves, 15 pants, 11 coats and eight sets of boots.

The donation consists of what is called “turnout” gear, which is meant to be retired 10 years after being manufactured.

