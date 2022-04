ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old boy was shot in north St. Louis city early Sunday morning.

Police said the teen was shot in the leg in the 5800 block of Ferris Avenue near Goodfellow at around 1:39 a.m. He was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

No further information has been released.

