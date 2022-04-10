St. Louis area Starbucks gaining momentum as other stores, businesses unionize across the country

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Four St. Louis-area Starbucks filed paperwork to unionize in less than a week.

First was the Starbucks on Ladue at 1500 South Lindbergh, then the Bridgeton store at 12275 St. Charles Rock Road, the Chippewa and Kingshighway location and the Hampton and Wise location in St. Louis City.

Workers United is the union that will represent Starbucks workers if unionizing is successful.

Workers United Midwest Organizing Director Pete DeMay explained that, when unionizing, employees and employers attend an election held by the National Labors Relation Board, which is a federal agency.

The board votes to decide if employees can unionize. DeMay said the employer can sometimes help speed up the process by agreeing to an earlier election date.

Maddie Hagan and Alexia Smith work at the Bridgeton Starbucks. Hagan wants higher pay, consistent hours, benefits, and a say in business decisions.

Smith told News 4 she makes $12 an hour.

Starbucks recently sent News 4 this response about local stores working to unionize:

“We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country. From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed.”

Nearly 200 Starbucks across the country have filed paperwork to unionize, according to reports. Sixteen have been successful so far. A New York Amazon warehouse recently voted to unionize as well.

