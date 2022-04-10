Missing woman’s body found in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Daisa Allen’s body was found Saturday afternoon, her family confirmed to News 4. Allen went missing on March 31.

Allen, 25, was first found by family and friends near Scranton and Riverview Drive before 6 p.m., police said. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden said there is now an active homicide investigation into Allen’s death.

Allen, who was a mother, was last seen on surveillance video when she left her house to go to the grocery store on March 31. Her car was later found burned. Family, friends and police searched for Allen for more than a week before her body was found.

In the days after Allen’s disappearance, her mother told News 4 she believed foul play was involved.

Hayden called for the public to assist in the investigation by sharing any information that might help police. Anyone can leave an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers at 1(866) 371-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.